"I don't think I used that word..." - Arteta takes issue with reporter's question about Arsenal star

Kai Havertz with his Arsenal teammates in pre-season
Kai Havertz with his Arsenal teammates in pre-season (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has denied ever saying that Gunners forward Kai Havertz needed to bulk up when asked about it by a reporter.

Arteta gave his press conference on Tuesday and discussed a variety of topics ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final clash between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Havertz could be in contention to play against his former club at Stamford Bridge, though the Germany international has only recently returned from a lengthy injury, so probably won’t be rushed straight back into the starting XI.

Still, Havertz was able to make an appearance from the bench in Arsenal’s weekend win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

When asked about Havertz’s physical condition, Arteta responded to claims that he’d asked the 26-year-old to “bulk up”.

Mikel Arteta clarifies comments about Kai Havertz

Watch the video clip above as Arteta takes issue with the reporter’s wording, suggesting he’d been misquoted.

Instead, the Spanish tactician simply explained that he wanted Havertz to improve in a number of areas due to the fact that a long time out injured would affect his overall strength…

“I did?” Arteta said when told he’d asked Havertz to bulk up.

“Stronger yeah, but to bulk up, I don’t think I used that word…

“Stronger in every area, I mean when someone has an injury they need to come back stronger in certain aspects because … you’re going to become weaker because you don’t train, you don’t have the rhythm, you don’t have the capacities to sustain certain actions.

“You have to be stronger in other areas.”

Kai Havertz in action for Arsenal
Kai Havertz in action for Arsenal (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Kai Havertz coming back at just the right time for Arsenal

Arsenal fans will be relieved to see Havertz returning to fitness now after a difficult first half of the season for summer signing Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international has been disappointing since his summer move from Sporting Lisbon, and a fully fit and confident Havertz should be an upgrade.

At the very least, it gives Arteta options to rotate in this busy period, with Arsenal set to take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup just after a game in the FA Cup, and ahead of even more fixtures coming up in both the Premier League and Champions League.

