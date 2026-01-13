Wolves will be busy in January. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 24-year-old has done quite well for Wolves, and he is undoubtedly a quality player. He deserves to compete at a higher level, and Napoli is interested in securing a signature.

Gomes has also been linked with Manchester United.

Joao Gomes needs a big move

Joining the Italian champions will be quite exciting for the Brazilian midfielder. It would be the ideal next step for him, and he would get to test himself at a higher level. Wolves have had a disappointing season, and they are likely to be relegated at the end of the campaign. The Brazilian is too good to compete in England’s second division, and it would make sense for him to move on.

The move to Napoli would be ideal for him. They could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli are hoping to sign the player at the end of the season, and he is likely to cost around €40 million. It remains to be seen whether the Italian champions are prepared to pay the asking price for him.

Gomes would be a handy option

Gomes is a talented player with a bright future, and he could justify the investment in the long run. He has the physical and technical attributes for Italian football, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Napoli.

Wolves are currently fighting for survival, and they are unlikely to be able to hold onto their key players next season if they are relegated to the Championship. Top players will want to compete at the highest level, and Gomez is no different.