Real Madrid are seriously considering Jürgen Klopp as a potential long-term managerial solution, with the idea of appointing him ahead of the 2026/27 season, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.



While no formal steps have been taken, senior figures at the club are aware that Klopp, now several months removed from frontline coaching, may be open to a return, as he is believed to miss the intensity and daily rhythm of the touchline.

The interest arrives at a turbulent moment for Real Madrid, who have decided to part ways with Xabi Alonso following their disappointing defeat in the Supercopa de España.

Alonso, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu with high expectations, struggled to cope with the immense pressure of managing one of world football’s most demanding institutions. His tenure ends before completing a full season.

Xabi Alonso leaves Real Madrid in a surprise move

Under Alonso, Real Madrid sit 2nd in La Liga, four points behind their fierce rivals Barcelona. While the league position remains respectable, the performances have often lacked conviction.

More troubling for the club hierarchy is Madrid’s position in the Champions League, where they are currently 7th in the group-stage standings, a situation far below the club’s historic European standards.

Against this backdrop, Real Madrid’s admiration for Klopp becomes clearer. The German is widely regarded as one of the defining coaches of his generation.

His track record at Borussia Dortmund, where he won back-to-back Bundesliga titles and reached the Champions League final, and at Liverpool, where he delivered the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup, demonstrates his ability to rebuild elite teams, inspire players emotionally, and sustain high-level performance over many seasons.

Klopp is currently working as Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull Football Group, a role that keeps him connected to top-level football but far from the dugout.

Jurgen Klopp is ready to return to management

Those close to him suggest he remains deeply passionate about coaching and would be “tempted” by the chance to lead one of the world’s greatest clubs.

For Real Madrid, Klopp represents a manager who guarantees identity, intensity, and authority, qualities the club feel are essential for their next cycle.

His man-management skills, tactical imprint, and proven success in two of Europe’s toughest leagues make him an ideal candidate to usher in a new era at the Bernabéu.

Having conquered the Bundesliga and the Premier League, a move to Spain would give him the opportunity to test himself in La Liga and pursue the one major domestic title missing from his résumé.

