Report: Man United make £30 million offer for versatile Spain international

Manchester United have submitted a £30 million offer for Atlético Madrid’s versatile midfielder Marcos Llorente, according to Fichajes.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, known for his ability to operate in multiple roles, has emerged as a leading target as United look to address growing uncertainty in their midfield.

Llorente’s profile is particularly appealing to the Old Trafford hierarchy due to both his experience and positional flexibility.

Primarily a central midfielder, he is also capable of playing as a right-sided midfielder, attacking midfielder, or even as a right-back, an area where Manchester United have struggled this season due to inconsistent form of their players.

Man United need a versatile player like Llorente

His adaptability makes him an immediate asset for a squad lacking balance and depth.

The need for midfield reinforcements has become increasingly urgent at United. Casemiro’s contract is winding down, and the Brazilian’s injury issues, combined with a noticeable dip in physical sharpness, have raised doubts about his long-term role.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes, the club captain, continues to attract interest from Saudi Pro League clubs and European sides, leading to speculation that his future may become a serious topic in the summer.

United have been linked with a number of younger, high-upside midfielders in recent weeks, including Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

However, all three would cost significantly more than Llorente.

Llorente has impressed at Atletico under Simeone

Llorente, in comparison, represents a more bargain and experienced option, a rare commodity in the current market.

At Atlético Madrid, Llorente has been a key figure under Diego Simeone, especially during the 2020-21 La Liga title-winning campaign.

Although his attacking numbers have cooled in recent seasons, his work rate, stamina, and ability to contribute in transitional phases remain impressive.

For United, whose squad has struggled with intensity, structure, and consistency, Llorente could offer an immediate boost.

His Champions League experience, leadership qualities, and proven ability to perform in high-pressure environments further strengthen his case.

