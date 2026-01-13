(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Tottenham Radu Drăgușin is attracting attention from several clubs in the January transfer window, with a return to Serie A increasingly likely as multiple Italian giants line up for his signature.

The Romanian centre-back, who joined Spurs with high expectations but has struggled for consistent game time, is now pushing for a move back to Italy where he previously played for Juventus, Genoa and Sampdoria, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

AS Roma are currently leading the chase. The Giallorossi have made the first concrete move, submitting an offer for a loan deal with an option to buy.

However, Tottenham have rejected the initial proposal and remain firm on their stance, they want a permanent transfer worth €25-30 million.

Tottenham are only looking for a permanent deal

Spurs believe that Drăgușin’s age, potential, and Serie A pedigree justify the valuation, and they are unwilling to settle for a temporary deal that delays financial guarantees.

The defender has made just one appearances in the Premier League this season for the north London club.

Drăgușin, who earns roughly €3 million net per season, is open to adjusting his wages if it means securing a move back to Italy, an environment where he feels most comfortable and where his playing style has historically flourished.

Roma are not the only club in the race. Fiorentina, AC Milan, Napoli, Inter, and Juventus have all shown interest.

Fiorentina, despite early enquiries, appear to be outsiders due to their league position and the player’s reluctance to join a mid-table project.

Juventus enter race to sign their former defender

Juventus, Drăgușin’s former club, have already started exploring a reunion, viewing him as a bargain option to strengthen their defensive depth.

Napoli and Inter, both scanning the market for centre-backs amid ageing squads and contract uncertainties, have Drăgușin high on their shortlist.

Negotiations promise to be challenging. Roma remain determined, but Tottenham’s refusal to accept a loan structure signals that any agreement must involve immediate financial commitment.

With the player pushing for a return and Serie A clubs circling aggressively, the next few weeks could decide his long term future.

