Not Liverpool: Surprise club lead Man City in the race to sign Marc Guehi

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have emerged as frontrunners in the increasingly competitive race to sign Marc Guéhi, with FootMercato reporting that the Crystal Palace captain favours a move to Germany over remaining in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old England international, one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe, is expected to leave Selhurst Park when his contract expires at the end of the season and Bayern believe they hold a decisive advantage.

According to the report, Guéhi is attracted to the prospect of joining Bayern as a free agent in the summer, a move that would allow him to take on a new challenge abroad and immediately compete for major trophies.

The Bavarians are looking to rebuild their defensive structure, and Guéhi is seen as an ideal long-term partner for Dayot Upamecano.

Man City have serious interest in Marc Guéhi

Meanwhile, Manchester City are attempting to accelerate negotiations due to their current defensive injury crisis.

With Joško Gvardiol and Rúben Dias both sidelined, Pep Guardiola’s side view Guéhi as a priority target for the January window.

City want immediate reinforcements and believe Guéhi’s Premier League experience as well as his consistency will elevate their team’s defense to the next level.

However, City face an uphill battle. Palace would only consider selling in January for a substantial fee, and Guéhi himself is reportedly inclined to wait until the summer to maximise his options and secure a lucrative signing bonus that typically accompanies a free transfer.

Liverpool are also monitoring developments closely. The Reds have long admired Guéhi and view him as a potential long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool are also part of an intense competition

With uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konaté’s contract situation, Liverpool are expected to be heavily involved if Guéhi becomes available in the summer.

Beyond the Premier League, Guéhi also has admirers across Europe. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have shown interest, with scouts monitoring his development closely.

Despite this widespread admiration, Bayern Munich’s position appears strongest.

Their project offers Champions League stability, Bundesliga dominance, and a clear pathway to becoming a central figure in one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs.

