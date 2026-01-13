(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been dealt a severe blow with reports confirming that defender Tino Livramento is facing a spell of around two months on the sidelines with a significant hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old was forced off just before the hour mark during the Magpies’ dramatic FA Cup third-round victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Livramento, who had looked sharp in the early stages, pulled up in discomfort after a sprint down the right flank and was immediately substituted for Lewis Hall.

Tino Livramento out for six to eight weeks

According to a report from the Daily Mail, scans have since revealed the extent of the damage, with the prognosis worse than initially feared.

The injury is expected to keep the versatile full-back out of action for between six to eight weeks, adding to Eddie Howe’s growing defensive headache during a pivotal stretch of the season.

The loss of Livramento comes at a terrible time for Newcastle, who are already navigating a congested fixture list and a mounting injury crisis.

With veteran Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar also struggling with injury issues, Livramento had become a vital component of Howe’s backline, offering energy and reliability on both the right and left sides of the defense.

As per the report, the club’s medical staff are targeting a return in early March, but they will be cautious not to rush him back given the nature of hamstring recurrences.

Matches Livramento will miss for Newcastle

Livramento’s absence will see him miss a string of high-profile encounters across three competitions.

He has already missed the first leg of the League Cup semi-final against Manchester City and will miss the second leg as well.

In the Premier League, he is set to miss key fixtures throughout January and February, potentially including clashes against tough opposition as Newcastle fight for European qualification.

He will also be unavailable for the FA Cup Fourth Round tie scheduled for late January.

If his recovery goes to plan, supporters can hope to see him back in the squad for the run-in starting in March, potentially returning for the final push of the campaign.

Until then, Lewis Hall and potentially a new January reinforcement will need to step up to fill the void left by the dynamic defender.