Mathys Tel has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this month.

Paris FC are interested in signing him and hopes to secure his services on loan for the remainder of the season. The 20-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and he would be open to joining the French outfit. He wants to play regularly during the second half of the season.

Spurs not ready to let Mathys Tel leave

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Tottenham are blocking any attempts to sign the player this month. He has a long-term contract with the club, and Tottenham are under no pressure to sell the player.

They are already struggling in the attacking unit, and loaning the player would not make much sense. However, the young attacker needs more gametime in order to develop further.

Why does Tel want out of Spurs?

The report further claims that the player is not only frustrated with the lack of opportunities at Tottenham but also unhappy with his role in the team. He wants to operate as a striker, and Paris FC are prepared to offer him his preferred position in the team. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. If the player decides to force an exit this month, Tottenham might have to consider sending him out on loan. They will not want to force an unhappy player to continue.

Ideally, Tottenham should look to convince the player to stay at the club until the end of the season. They should offer him more opportunities. There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future, and he could develop into an important player for Tottenham with the right guidance.