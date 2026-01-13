Thomas Frank applauds the Tottenham fans after the Bournemouth game (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signings of Souza and Conor Gallagher.

They have already agreed on a £13 million deal with Santos for the Brazilian fullback, and they have secured an agreement with Atletico Madrid for Gallagher as well. According to Ben Jacobs, Souza will undergo his Tottenham in the next 48 hours.

As for Gallagher, he said his goodbyes yesterday, and the player is set to undergo his medical today and complete the move to Tottenham.

The London club needs more quality and depth in the squad, and it will be interesting to see whether Souza and Gallagher can hit the ground running in English football. It has been a disappointing season for Tottenham so far, and they are in the mid-table positions.

They will look to bounce back strongly during the second half of the season. Signing the right players will certainly help them turn things around.

They need more competition for places in the left back department, and the Brazilian should prove to be an excellent long-term investment. The 19-year-old has proved himself at Santos, and he has the technical attributes to do well in England as well. He is capable of operating as a wingback, and he could contribute at both ends of the pitch. Souza has been hailed as a “very, very promising” player.

Gallagher has extensive experience in English football and has shown his quality with Crystal Palace and Chelsea. He will look to make an immediate impact at Tottenham. They need more quality in the middle of the park after the injury to Rodrigo Bentancur. The former Chelsea star should be a quality replacement.

Ideally, Tottenham should look to add a quality striker before the window closes. They have not been able to find the back of the net regularly, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign a reliable goal scorer.