West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has struggled for regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and he could be presented with an exit route this month.

According to a report from TeamTalk, West Ham United is interested in signing the goalkeeper, and they have made enquiries regarding his availability. It will be interesting to see if they follow it up with an official offer to get the deal done. They need more quality and depth in the goalkeeping department.

West Ham eyeing Filip Jorgensen

West Ham have Alphonse Areola, Mads Hermansen and Lukasz Fabianski at their disposal. Fabianski is past his peak, and Hermansen has not impressed manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Areola can be quite inconsistent. It is no surprise that West Ham are looking at another goalkeeper.

It will be interesting to see if they can sign Jorgensen this month. The Chelsea goalkeeper will be desperate for regular opportunities. The 23-year-old Denmark international would be open to joining West Ham, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea is prepared to sanction the move.

They lack depth in the goalkeeping department, and they are not too willing to send the player out on loan.

Where will Jorgensen end up?

The Danish goalkeeper joined Chelsea for around €24 million, and he has a contract with them until 2031. Chelsea are under no pressure to let him leave. However, the young goalkeeper needs to play more often in order to develop further. A loan move to West Ham during the second half of the season could be ideal for him.

It will be interesting to see if the player can convince Chelsea to send him on loan so that he can continue his development with regular opportunities.