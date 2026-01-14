Arne Slot makes alarming claim about Liverpool's pre-match preparations this season

Liverpool players and manager Arne Slot (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made the rather worrying claim that he’s had to throw his pre-match preparations in the bin in almost all his team’s games this season.

The Dutch tactician won the Premier League title with Liverpool in his first campaign with the club, but this second term is proving far more challenging for him so far.

It seems that one issue is Slot constantly coming up against sides who are not playing as he expected or prepared for.

Watch the video clip below as Slot spoke about how in 28 of 30 games this season he felt like he might as well throw his pre-match preparations away…

“How many games have we played this season? Probably around 30. I think about 28 of my pre-match meetings I could just throw in the bin,” Slot said.

“I think only once or twice the team did what they did the 20 weeks before. Arsenal was one of them.

“But Barnsley always plays a 4-3-3 and today decided to go with five, which I can completely understand, which I would have done…”

Is Arne Slot’s excuse good enough?

Liverpool fans will surely be concerned about Slot’s quotes here for two reasons.

Firstly, surely the Reds need to be doing better homework on their opponents if they keep on getting it wrong so consistently.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, shouldn’t LFC be able to adapt if their opponents do something different to try and surprise them? Wouldn’t this be a fairly standard thing at the top level of football?

Ultimately, Liverpool should be good enough to play their own game and not simply react to opponents’ tactics, so there’ll likely be plenty of fans questioning how this has been such a problem for their manager this season.

What do you make of Slot’s claims here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!