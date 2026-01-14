(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks.

The Ivorian attacker has been outstanding for RB Leipzig, and he has attracted the attention of clubs like Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Barcelona. He was quite impressive during the AFCON as well.

According to Fichajes, he is likely to cost around €100 million (£85m), and the three clubs could compete for his signature. The 19-year-old would be a long-term acquisition for all three clubs, but the asking price could be a major problem.

It remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich are prepared to pay up for him.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need more depth on the flanks, and the 19-year-old would be a quality long-term investment. They have spent heavily in recent windows, and they have the resources to get the deal done. They need more unpredictability in the final third, and the 19-year-old could transform them in the attack.

On the other hand, Barcelona are monitoring his situation, but they are going through financial difficulties. It seems highly unlikely that they will be able to spend €100 million on the attacker. The transfer race could come down to a straight match-up between the German champions and Arsenal. It will be interesting to see where Diomande ends up.

He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he will need to join a club where he can play regularly. He will need a prominent role in the team. Arsenal must convince him of that if they want to get the deal done.

They are looking to build a formidable team capable of winning major trophies and signing. One of the brightest young attacking talents in Germany could be a coup for them.