Arsenal are interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder Breno Bidon.

According to reports via The Mirror, Arsenal have made an enquiry about the 20-year-old midfielder and have been in contact with his club Corinthians. They have also made contact with the agency. It will be interesting to see if they follow it up with an official offer to sign the player.

Breno Bidon is an elite talent

Bidon is highly rated in South America and has a bright future ahead of him. He has all the tools to develop into a quality player with the right guidance. Arsenal could use more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and the 20-year-old would be a solid long-term investment for them.

Arsenal have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help the South American fulfil his potential. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be quite exciting for the young midfielder as well. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself in England. He has the technical attributes to do well at Arsenal.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world right now, and they have a formidable team. They will be looking to dominate European football in the coming seasons, and they need quality players. Signing one of South America’s best young talents would be a huge boost for them.

Chelsea and Man United keen on Bidon

Meanwhile, the Mirror reports that Chelsea and Manchester United are also monitoring the young midfielder. They have made enquiries for Bidon, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to join the player. They have done well to invest in young players in recent windows, and they are looking to build for the future as well. The 20-year-old could prove to be an excellent addition for both clubs.