Terms set: Arsenal open to £20-25m transfer deal with PL club

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly be open to letting versatile defender Ben White leave the club for around £20-25m, but only in the summer transfer window.

There has been talk of Everton being interested in a possible move for White, but the Gunners seemingly have no intention of letting him go this January.

That was reported by football.london yesterday and now Football Insider say similar, but add that Arsenal could be more open to a deal in the summer.

White, who can play centre-back or right-back to a high standard, has long been a key player for Arsenal, though he now seems to be behind Jurrien Timber in the pecking order.

Does Ben White have a future at Arsenal?

For the time being, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will surely be keen to keep hold of White as a useful squad player, but the 28-year-old will likely want more playing time soon.

White had injury problems for much of last season, but even this term he’s still only managed to start nine games in all competitions.

The England international would surely be able to get more regular minutes at a club like Everton, so it will be interesting to see if this does end up becoming a major story for the summer.

Even if White doesn’t move to Merseyside, there will surely be other takers for him, with £20-25m looking like a pretty reasonable price for a player of his quality.

Could Arsenal be set to replace Ben White?

Arsenal have recently been linked with Newcastle’s Tino Livramento by the Sun, so it could be that he’ll come in to replace White if he leaves.

The Magpies ace can provide cover at right-back or left-back, so he’d be another decent option for Arteta to have to provide cover for Timber, as well as for others like Riccardo Calafiori.

AFC surely won’t want to let White go without bringing in a replacement as Arteta has put a lot of emphasis on squad depth this season with a busy summer window to cover numerous positions.