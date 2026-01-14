(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a move for Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli as they look to solve their attacking woes, according to Defensa Central.

The Spanish giants, currently 2nd in La Liga and struggling through a disappointing Champions League group stage where they sit 7th, are already preparing for significant changes this summer following the departure of head coach Xabi Alonso.

With a period of transition looming, Madrid are exploring multiple high-profile attacking options and Martinelli’s name has made its way onto their shortlist.

Arsenal reportedly value the Brazilian winger in the region of £86 million (€100m), reflecting both his age and his importance to the squad.

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli is on Real Madrid radar

Since joining from Ituano in 2019, Martinelli has evolved into one of Mikel Arteta’s most dynamic attacking talents, contributing consistently with goals, assists, pressing intensity, and relentless off-the-ball work.

However, his 2025/26 campaign has seen moments of inconsistency, with Arteta rotating more frequently in the wide areas due to the form of Leandro Trossard.

Even so, Martinelli remains one of Arsenal’s most valued assets and a player the club would be extremely reluctant to lose.

Real Madrid’s interest in Martinelli is closely tied to the uncertain future of Vinícius Júnior. Multiple reports suggest that Vinícius is considering a new challenge, especially following Alonso’s exit and internal concerns about the team’s direction.

If Vinícius decides to leave, Madrid want an explosive, charismatic replacement capable of carrying the left flank for the next decade and Martinelli fits that profile almost perfectly.

Spanish giants could be interested in a swap deal

There are even whispers in Spain that Madrid could attempt a part-exchange deal, offering Vinícius Jr to Arsenal as part of a package to bring Martinelli to the Bernabéu.

Arsenal’s stance is likely to be firm, Martinelli is central to Arteta’s long-term project.

The Gunners are targeting sustained Premier League title challenges and deeper Champions

League runs, and selling a key attacker to a European rival would be counterproductive, unless the offer is so extraordinary that it becomes impossible to ignore.

With Real Madrid set for a managerial reset and potentially a restructuring of their forward line, Martinelli has emerged as a name of genuine interest.

