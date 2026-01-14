(Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have made a bold move in the January transfer window, submitting a £52 million (€60m) bid to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, according to Fichajes.

The offer is described as firm and official, prompting significant internal debate at Camp Nou as the Catalan club continue to balance sporting priorities with long-standing financial constraints.

Despite recent progress in improving their financial health, Barcelona remain in a situation where they have to carefully consider the offers they receive for their players.

Torres, who played for Manchester City in the Premier League, has been a valuable squad member, but not always a guaranteed starter.

With the club still navigating La Liga’s strict financial regulations, a €60m sale could immediately ease the financial burden.

Ferran Torres to Aston Villa?

Torres has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season for the Spanish giants.

Barcelona’s board and sporting department are now evaluating whether this is the right moment to sanction a major departure.

Letting Torres go would offer a significant financial boost, but it would also leave a gap in the attack.

Losing a versatile attacker capable of playing across the front line may force Barcelona to dip back into the market.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa continue to push boundaries. After evolving into one of the Premier League’s most ambitious and tactically fluid sides, Villa are actively looking to reinforce their squad for the second half of the 2025/26 season.

Emery believes that Torres possesses the combination of pace, movement and finishing that can elevate Villa’s attacking output.

Emery is impressed with Torres’ versatility

At 25, Torres is entering the peak years of his career, and Villa view him as a player capable of becoming a main attacking protagonist rather than a rotational figure, as he has often been at Barcelona.

For Aston Villa, securing Torres would represent a massive statement of intent, adding Champions League-level quality to a squad already performing above expectations domestically.

Barcelona have not yet accepted the offer, but internal discussions are ongoing.

Villa are ready to negotiate and believe they can convince Torres to join their Premier League project, especially given the prospect of a guaranteed starting role and Emery’s track record of improving attacking players.

