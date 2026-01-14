(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have intensified their pursuit of Besiktas striker Tammy Abraham, reportedly presenting a creative player-plus-cash proposal to secure the forward’s return to Villa Park.

According to reports from Turkiye Gazetesi, the Premier League high-flyers have offered French forward Evann Guessand as a make-weight in the deal.

Tammy Abraham, who has become a focal point for the Turkish giants since his move from Roma, is a top priority for Unai Emery as he looks to bolster his attacking options for the second half of the season.

Aston Villa offer Evann Guessand in exchange for Tammy Abraham

The latest offer from the West Midlands club signals a strategic move to lower the financial burden of Abraham’s €30 million release clause.

Aston Villa have proposed a deal that includes 24-year-old Evann Guessand, who joined the Villans from OGC Nice in the summer of 2025.

Guessand, a versatile Ivory Coast international, has struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League, recording two goals and one assist in 19 appearances this season.

However, his ability to play as a center-forward or across either wing makes him an attractive proposition for Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcın, who is reportedly willing to let Abraham depart only if a suitable replacement is provided.

While the Turkish club initially demanded the full release fee, the inclusion of a high-potential replacement like Guessand could prove to be the breakthrough needed to finalise the transfer.

Tammy Abraham would be an exceptional signing for Aston Villa

The move for Abraham comes at a pivotal moment in Villa’s history.

Currently sitting third in the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester City and within touching distance of leaders Arsenal, the club is in the midst of an improbable title charge.

Adding Abraham would bring a proven Premier League goalscorer back to a ground where he is already a hero.

During his 2018/19 loan spell, his 26 goals were instrumental in firing Villa back to the top flight.

Club Appearances Goals Assists AS Roma 120 37 13 Chelsea FC 82 30 12 Bristol City 48 26 4 AC Milan 44 10 7 Aston Villa 40 26 3 Swansea City 39 8 4 Beşiktaş JK 24 12 3

Tammy Abraham career stats club wise via Transfermarkt

Now a more mature and seasoned European campaigner, Abraham would provide vital competition and cover for Ollie Watkins.

With 12 goals already this season in Turkey, Abraham’s clinical finishing could be the “missing piece” required for Emery to sustain Villa’s momentum and genuinely challenge for the title right until the end.