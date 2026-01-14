Ben White and Danny Murphy (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy says he could see Ben White being keen on joining the Reds if Arsenal were to allow him to join a rival club.

White hasn’t been starting games regularly for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, with Jurrien Timber now the clear first choice at right-back.

Still, White previously showed plenty of quality with his performances for Arsenal, and had he stayed fit last season one imagines he’d be in a better position to challenge for a place now.

There has been some speculation about White possibly leaving the Emirates Stadium but Football Insider claim that a summer exit is more likely than a move happening this January.

Ben White to Liverpool transfer could make a lot of sense

Liverpool could really do with signing a new right-back at the moment, and White would surely be someone of interest to them if he were to be made available.

The 28-year-old has the qualities to strengthen a number of top clubs, and he could help Liverpool out at the moment while Conor Bradley is injured.

Arne Slot also has Jeremie Frimpong in that position but he seems better suited to playing further forward, having mostly been deployed as a wing-back at former club Bayer Leverkusen.

Murphy could see White being a good option for Liverpool, whilst also saying the England international might find the opportunity tempting.

Danny Murphy on Ben White to Liverpool

“Ben White to Liverpool would make sense but Arsenal might not want to sell to a rival,” Murphy told Boyle Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“It would depend on how adamant the player is that he wants to go. If Ben White was an option, I think that would be a good option for Liverpool.

“I think he’s a really good footballer, he’s a big lad. Yes, he’s had a couple of injury problems recently, but he’s an experienced guy, he’s played a lot of games and he can play centre-back and right-back.

“The obvious good thing for Liverpool would be in that negotiation, if that was something that was to materialise, would be that any player would rather go to Liverpool than Everton, I’m not saying that because I’m a Red, I’m saying that because Liverpool are competing for the Champions League, you know, still in the top four, still in the FA Cup.

“Whereas Everton are obviously out of the FA Cup, they’re not competing for European competitions.

“I wouldn’t see why if Liverpool were keen, then why he wouldn’t try and force that move, having said that I’d find it strange to think that Arsenal would let him go. Or they might just think they’re too far ahead of Liverpool anyway, so we’ll have to see how that plays out.”