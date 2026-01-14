(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea star Glen Johnson has made it clear that he thinks Alejandro Garnacho has been a disappointing signing.

The Argentina international joined from Manchester United last summer and it’s fair to say the deal probably got a mixed reception from fans.

Garnacho has long been regarded as a top young player, having shown some signs of huge potential at Man Utd.

At the same time, however, many Red Devils fans were also relieved to see him go due to his reputation for being a difficult personality and a poor professional.

So far at Chelsea, it’s more that Garnacho just hasn’t really contributed much on the pitch in what has been a pretty frustrating campaign overall for the club.

Glen Johnson on Alejandro Garnacho transfer

Discussing Garnacho’s time at Stamford Bridge so far, Johnson did not hold back as he gave an honest assessment of the 21-year-old.

“I think Alejandro Garnacho has been disappointing since he signed for Chelsea,” Johnson told the Metro.

“It was a mistake to sign him, and not because of his ability, as I think he is talented, but Chelsea have an abundance of great wingers.

“He can cause havoc on his day, for sure, but one goal so far this season just isn’t enough for the money they spent on him.”

Is Chelsea’s transfer policy working?

Garnacho is one of a long list of flops signed by this Chelsea ownership as they’ve moved away from the kind of proven superstar purchases made during the Roman Abramovich era.

Others like Joao Felix, Romeo Lavia, Liam Delap and Mykhailo Mudryk have not worked out, while even some of the better signings haven’t really helped deliver success.

Enzo Maresca was recently sacked as manager and replaced by Liam Rosenior after some poor form and questions surely need to be asked about the club’s recruitment in recent windows.