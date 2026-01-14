(Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Arsenal secured a vital 3-2 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final, but the match ended in a sour note as tensions boiled over between key players at the final whistle.

The final whistle triggered a sudden confrontation in the center of the pitch between Arsenal’s match winner Martin Zubimendi and Chelsea captain Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo Fernandes and Martin Zubimendi involved in post-match altercation

The two midfielders, who had been locked in a tactical battle all evening, were seen in a fiery exchange of words that quickly escalated into a physical standoff.

Footage shows that Fernandez appeared particularly aggrieved, having to be held back by Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior as he tried to confront the Spanish international.

While the exact trigger for the spat remains unclear, the intensity of the match which saw several bookings and accusations of timewasting, clearly left a lingering bitterness.

Liam Rosenior in the thick of it as Enzo Fernandez squares up to Martin Zubimendi! ? pic.twitter.com/yJn3lDHHjK — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 14, 2026

Zubimendi, whose 71st-minute strike proved to be the winning goal, eventually walked away with his teammates, but the incident has added a layer of personal rivalry to the upcoming second leg at the Emirates.

Chelsea have a chance in the tie thanks to Garnacho’s double

Despite the defeat and the post-match altercation, Chelsea remain firmly in the contest thanks to an inspired second-half cameo from Alejandro Garnacho.

With Arsenal seemingly cruising after goals from Ben White and Viktor Gyökeres, Rosenior turned to the young winger to salvage a result from his first home game in charge.

Garnacho responded with clinical efficiency, scoring twice to keep the Blues’ Wembley dreams alive.

His first came in the 57th minute after a smart cross from Pedro Neto, and his second followed in the 83rd minute, half volleying a loose ball in the box to make it 3-2.

Although Zubimendi’s goal had briefly restored Arsenal’s two-goal cushion, Garnacho’s brace ensures that Chelsea only need a one-goal victory in North London to force the tie into extra time.