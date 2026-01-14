(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior was left fuming over Arsenal’s timewasting tactics from early in the first half.

Chelsea suffered a hard-fought 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

In a thrilling London derby that saw five goals fly in, new Blues boss Liam Rosenior watched his side claw their way back into the tie, but was left ‘frustrated’ by the tactics from the visitors.

Liam Rosenior fuming at Arsenal timewasting in League Cup thriller

While the scoreline suggests a close contest, the touchline battle was equally intense.

According to reports from the dugout, Rosenior was visibly agitated throughout the match, particularly regarding Arsenal’s approach to game management.

Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill, stationed pitchside at Stamford Bridge, noted that the Chelsea manager was in constant dialogue with the officials regarding the Gunners’ pace of play.

Cotterill reported: “Liam Rosenior is frustrated with what he sees as Arsenal time wasting. He’s pointed it out numerous times to the fourth official.”

The frustration reportedly began surprisingly early in the contest, with Rosenior gesturing towards the clock long before the final whistle approached.

Cotterill added a fascinating insight into the interaction between the manager and the technical area staff, stating: “If I lip read correctly, the response [from the fourth official] was ‘Time will be added. Don’t worry’.”

Despite these assurances, only one minute was added on in the first-half.

Mikel Arteta’s side have developed a ‘dark arts’ reputation

This is not the first time Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been accused of mastering the “dark arts” of football.

Over the last few seasons, the Gunners have developed a reputation for timewasting, play acting and diving.

From goalkeepers taking an eternity over goal kicks to players going down with cramps at convenient moments, Arsenal have become experts at breaking up the flow of the game when holding a lead.