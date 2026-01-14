(Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/ Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have been tipped to sell star player Marc Guehi on the final day of the transfer window.

The Eagles, currently navigating a busy schedule that includes a UEFA Conference League campaign, are facing a high-stakes £25 million dilemma as the February 2nd transfer deadline approaches.

They must decide whether to cash in on their star defender Marc Guehi or risk losing him for a significantly lower fee, or even for free, later this year.

Crystal Palace could sell Marc Guehi on deadline day

Former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson believes that the financial logic of a deal may become impossible for Palace to ignore in the final week of January.

Speaking to Football Insider, Borson suggested that while Palace would likely reject offers around the £15 million mark, a bid reaching £25 million represents a “sweet spot” that could force a sale.

“I don’t think you get to the end of January when Palace have got no more games before the window closes, if somebody says to Palace, it’s £25m or nothing, I can’t see how Palace can turn down £25m at that stage.

“You’re basically then saying, ‘You can either have the player for maybe 15 league games and some Conference League games, or you can have £25m. What are you going to choose?’ I think you’re going to take £25m.

“Now, maybe when it gets to £20m, you’re like, ‘Well, actually this is what the club’s all about and we’d like to win the Conference League’. Definitely at £15m, you go, ‘We’ll keep him’. But I think kind of £20-25m, by the time you get there, I think they’re not going to turn it down.”

Despite the intense speculation, Guehi has maintained a professional stance.

Reports indicate the England international will not attempt to force an exit and is happy to remain at the club until the end of the season if Palace choose to keep him.

However, with Guehi’s contract situation reaching a critical point, the decision rests entirely on whether the club prioritises short-term defensive stability or long-term financial health.

Man City need Guehi after recent injury setbacks

The urgency of the situation is compounded by a defensive crisis at Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side has been rocked by significant injuries to key personnel, most notably Josko Gvardiol, who is sidelined with a tibial fracture, and Ruben Dias, who is recovering from a hamstring problem.

With John Stones also struggling for consistent fitness, City are desperately short of experienced cover at the heart of their defense.

Guehi, who has proven himself at the highest level for both club and country, is viewed as an instant solution who could immediately stabilise City’s backline for their title charge.

Which is why they are ready to meet all the demands to sign Guehi in January.

As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the question remains whether City will test Palace’s resolve with a firm £25 million offer.