Eddie Howe update has emerged as ambitious Saudi owners make up their mind

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe’s future at Newcastle United is under increasing scrutiny, with a trusted source on X reporting that the manager’s position “could be under threat” ahead of a full strategic review planned for the summer.

The Saudi-owned club is expected to assess every aspect of the football operation, including whether Howe remains the right figure to lead Newcastle into their next phase of growth.

The latest wave of pressure follows Newcastle’s defeat in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal, where goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki sealed a comfortable win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Although Newcastle entered the match with a long list of injuries, a constant theme throughout Howe’s season, senior figures reportedly believe the manager has still not managed to maximise the squad’s potential.

Eddie Howe delivered a trophy for Newcastle United

This disappointment comes just months after Howe guided Newcastle to EFL Cup glory, beating Liverpool in the final and delivering the club’s first major trophy in decades.

His achievement strengthened his standing among supporters and earned significant respect behind the scenes but the expectations at St. James’ Park have evolved rapidly under Saudi ownership.

Newcastle currently sit 6th in the Premier League, a respectable position given the injuries and fixture congestion that have plagued the team.

However, the club’s owners, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, are known for their long-term ambition and aggressive pursuit of progress.

Being competitive is no longer the goal, becoming one of Europe’s elite clubs is.

The board reportedly want Newcastle to demonstrate clearer tactical identity, greater consistency, and a more convincing push toward Champions League qualification.

Saudi owners could make a change this year

With rivals strengthening around them, officials feel the club must be bold enough to consider a managerial shift if they believe it will elevate the project.

Despite the speculation, Howe remains highly admired at the club. His impact on Newcastle since 2021, stabilising the team, developing young players, transforming the dressing room culture, and guiding the club back to European football, has not been forgotten.

But football moves quickly. Newcastle’s owners are increasingly asking whether Howe is the manager who can take them from an exciting project to a genuine European powerhouse.

