Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka has now fuelled speculations surrounding his future by claiming that he would like to play for Manchester United in future.

The 28-year-old midfielder was approached by a Manchester United fan while on International duty, and he revealed that he would like to play for the Red Devils.

“Yes of course, I want to play for Manchester United,” he said (h/t SportWitness).

Manchester United could certainly use physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park, but there have been no links with Onyeka in recent months. It will be interesting to see if his comments motivate the Premier League site to make a move for him in the near future.

Meanwhile, his comments will worry Brentford as well. While it is not uncommon for players to be interested in joining bigger clubs, his public admission will certainly fuel the transfer speculations.

The midfielder has shown his quality in the Premier League with Brentford, even though he has not started regularly, and the opportunity to play for a club like Manchester United will be quite exciting for him. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are willing to make a move for him in future. They could use more quality and depth in the midfield. Signing someone who has shown his ability in the Premier League could be a wise decision.

Manchester United have signed Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford at the start of the season. It remains to be seen whether they can make the most of the amicable terms between the two clubs and sign Onyeka in future.

Given his lack of gametime at Brentford, it is no surprise that he would be open to a move. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to provide the Nigerian with an exit route.