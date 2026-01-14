Julian Alvarez entering the pitch with Atletico Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool could be handed a transfer boost as Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez may reportedly be set to see his asking price drop significantly.

The Argentina international has shone during his time in La Liga after also impressing in a stint in the Premier League with Manchester City, even though he wasn’t first choice there.

Alvarez has gone on to score 40 goals in 83 games since moving to Atletico, and there has been talk of interest from Liverpool, as per Football Insider, and also from Chelsea, as per Fichajes.

Still, despite talk of the likes of Chelsea being prepared to pay big to sign Alvarez, the latest from Fichajes is that his asking price could drop significantly after his recent dip in form.

Julian Alvarez transfer valuation may drop from €150m after recent dip in striker’s form

Alvarez may have 11 goals in 26 games in all competitions so far this season, but he’s now on a run during which he’s scored just twice in 11 games.

The 25-year-old surely has it in him to recover from this, but Fichajes seem to be reporting that if it continues then Atletico might not be able to get such a huge fee for him.

It will be interesting to see if this is just a blip or a sign of Alvarez having peaked at the very highest level, but it’s hard to imagine he’s suddenly lost all that talent.

Chelsea need Julian Alvarez more than Liverpool

Even if LFC have been linked with Alvarez, it’s hard to see them paying anything like the kind of money that would be required for him.

The Reds had a busy summer in 2025, bringing in both Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike up front, so there surely isn’t room for Alvarez as well.

Chelsea would be a better move for the player, who could easily go to Stamford Bridge and provide them with an upgrade on struggling duo Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

Still, we also know that CFC like to focus on signing young players for the future, whereas Alvarez will be 26 years old by next season.