Leading manager interested in Man United job, World Cup performance could be crucial

Who will be next Manchester United manager? (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann would reportedly be interested in the Manchester United job and it could be something to watch out for after the World Cup.

The 38-year-old will be taking charge of the German national team at the 2026 World Cup tournament in North America this summer, but might be available afterwards.

According to Football Insider, Nagelsmann is open to the Man Utd manager position, and it might be that Germany bosses will let him leave early, depending on how the World Cup goes.

For now, Nagelsmann is contracted to his country until after Euro 2028, but a poor performance in a few months’ time could mean all parties decide to go their separate ways.

Why Manchester United are interested in Julian Nagelsmann

Football Insider’s report suggests that Nagelsmann is one of the leading candidates for the Red Devils due to his connections with Christopher Vivell.

The pair were together at RB Leipzig and it could make sense that Vivell is now pushing for them to be reunited at Old Trafford.

Nagelsmann has long been seen as an impressive coach, even if in some ways he slightly under-performed at former club Bayern Munich.

The German tactician could have it in him, however, to try to revive this struggling United side, where there won’t be the same kind of pressure straight away as he will have faced at Bayern, who expect to win everything every season.

Julian Nagelsmann Wins Draws Losses Win % Hoffenheim 55 43 38 40.44 RB Leipzig 54 22 19 56.84 Bayern Munich 60 14 10 71.43 Germany 17 6 6 58.62

Who else is in the frame for the United job?

Football Insider suggests that former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is also a frontrunner to be the next United manager.

Nagelsmann is also up there, but it seems their information is that MUFC have some doubts over Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

This is different to what we’ve heard in recent days, with Glasner described as the “heavy favourite” by our sources, along with other big names like Thomas Tuchel.