Jurgen Klopp during his time at Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are on the lookout for a new manager, and it seems there’s serious talk of Jurgen Klopp taking the job, with a top transfer target in the form of Bruno Guimaraes already requested.

The former Liverpool manager currently has an executive role with the Red Bull group, but it seems he could return to the coaching game now that the Real Madrid job is available.

Xabi Alonso was sacked by Los Blancos yesterday and Klopp already seems to be in some form of dialogue with the club as he wants Guimaraes as one of his first signings if he takes over at the Bernabeu.

That’s according to reports in Spain, as cited by TEAMtalk, with Klopp also having an eye on changes to the team’s attack.

Jurgen Klopp’s transfer plans for Real Madrid

As well as Guimaraes to bolster the Madrid midfield, Klopp is also said to be keen on Nico Williams as a statement signing for the front three.

This comes amid some doubts over Vinicius Junior’s long-term future, with the Brazilian forward enduring a frustrating campaign.

It may be that Real will be prepared to part ways with Vinicius, but that would certainly require a top class winger like Williams to come in as his replacement.

Newcastle won’t want to lose Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle were dealt the blow of having to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer, so they won’t want another big name poached from them.

Still, Guimaraes is someone with world class potential and it’s easy to see why Klopp would be a fan of his.

Real Madrid notably failed to deliver the signing of Martin Zubimendi for Alonso, so Guimaraes makes sense as an alternative in the middle of the park.