(Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Leeds United are prepared to listen to offers for Joel Piroe during the final weeks of the January transfer window, but any potential move is being complicated by the striker’s determination to remain at Elland Road and prove himself in the Premier League.

With Leeds still searching for consistency in the top flight, Daniel Farke faces a delicate squad-balance decision.

Cashing in on a proven goalscorer could strengthen other areas of the squad, yet allowing Piroe to rediscover his sharpness could prove invaluable in the club’s fight to move away from danger in the second half of the season.

Leeds United prepared to evaluate Joel Piroe offers

According to The Athletic, Leeds United are ready to evaluate offers for the Dutch forward in the winter transfer window if they receive a sufficient number of inquiries.

While the club is not actively pushing the striker toward the exit door, there is an acceptance that a deal could be reached if it benefits all parties.

However, a mid-season exit appears unlikely at this stage. Piroe has reportedly signaled his intent to stay and fight for a place in the Leeds team during the second half of the season.

Even if the club hierarchy agrees on a transfer fee with a potential suitor, with several Championship clubs and even PSV Eindhoven linked, the move would have to suit the striker’s personal ambitions.

As things stand, Piroe has shown no desire to leave Elland Road this month.

Joel Piroe has struggled for minutes after calf injury

Piroe’s reduced role this season has largely stemmed from a calf injury suffered in September, which ruled him out for around 40 days.

The setback caused him to miss a crucial portion of the early Premier League campaign and disrupted his momentum just as Leeds were finding their rhythm.

Since returning, opportunities have been limited. The arrival of Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Leeds’ first-choice striker, coupled with the strong form of Lukas Nmecha, has restricted Piroe mostly to substitute appearances, leaving him short of consistent minutes to rediscover his scoring touch.

Piroe’s time at Leeds United

Piroe joined Leeds United from Swansea City in August 2023 in a deal worth more than £10 million and made an immediate impression by scoring on his debut.

He went on to become the standout performer in Leeds’ 2024/25 Championship title-winning season, finishing as the league’s top scorer with 19 goals and earning a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

With 33 goals in over 100 appearances for the club, Piroe has already cemented his reputation as one of Leeds’ most reliable finishers in recent years.

While his transition to the Premier League has been hampered by injury and tactical shifts, his proven track record suggests that if he stays, he could still play a pivotal role in Leeds’ battle to climb the top-flight table.