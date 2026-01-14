Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, celebrates following the team's victory. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the Croatian midfielder Martin Baturina.

He has not been able to express himself properly at Como, and he is already looking to leave the club. The 22-year-old joined the Italian club at the start of the season for a fee of €18 million. Leeds have already made enquiries about a move, and Como will demand around €22-25 million to sell the player in January, as per TMW.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds United are prepared to pay. They have long admired the midfielder. A fresh start could be ideal for Baturina, and moving to the Premier League will be exciting for him. He has the technical attributes to do well in English football, and he has been likened to Luka Modrić in the past.

Leeds need more control and composure in the middle of the park. They need someone who can control the tempo of the game from the deep. The 22-year-old would be ideal for them. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football quickly.

The reported price is affordable for a club with Leeds’ resources. It remains to be seen what the Premier League club decides.

Baturina has not been able to make his mark at the Italian club, and Leeds might want to sign him for a knockdown fee. Como is looking to make a small profit from the sale, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement.

The midfielder seems open to a transfer to Leeds. It would be a fresh start for him. Regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential.