2x Champions League winner being closely monitored by Liverpool

Liverpool FC corner flag and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly closely monitoring the situation of their former player Xabi Alonso now that he’s just been sacked as Real Madrid manager.

The Spanish tactician struggled to make the desired impact upon taking charge at the Bernabeu last summer, despite previously doing such an impressive job at Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, it’s also been a frustrating campaign at Anfield, with Arne Slot not doing as well as he did in his first season and possibly coming under growing pressure.

According to Fichajes, this seems to be making a move for Alonso to return to Liverpool as manager more and more likely every day.

Liverpool monitoring Xabi Alonso as other clubs also on alert

The Spanish outlet states that LFC are keeping an eye on Alonso, though they could also face competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

The 44-year-old did a superb job at Leverkusen, winning the club their first ever Bundesliga title, and reaching the Europa League final in 2023/24.

As a player, Alonso is also extremely decorated, having won the Champions League with both Liverpool and Real Madrid, as well as multiple other major honours at those clubs, and Bayern Munich.

Alonso would surely be a popular choice among Reds fans if the club did decide to part ways with Slot.

Wins Draws Losses Win % Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid) 24 4 6 70.59 Arne Slot (Liverpool) 54 15 18 62.07

Do Liverpool need to change manager?

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season pans out, but many fans will also likely feel that Slot has earned a bit more time.

The Dutch tactician won the Premier League title in his first season in charge, but there’s no doubt the team have struggled this term.

Alonso may well prove to be an upgrade, but as we saw from his stint in Madrid, there are also no guarantees in this game.

Slot also seems to be steering Liverpool out of their slump, with the team now unbeaten in eleven games after an awful run of nine defeats from twelve.