Report: Liverpool considering signing player with one of the worst haircuts in football

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Liverpool transfer target Julian Ryerson's unusual haircut close-up
Liverpool transfer target Julian Ryerson's unusual haircut close-up (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a transfer move for Borussia Dortmund right-back Julian Ryerson to cover for the injured Conor Bradley.

The Reds recently lost Bradley to a serious injury in the 0-0 draw away to Arsenal, and it seems that they’re now looking into a possible deal for Ryerson this January, according to Absolut Fussball.

Ryerson has impressed with Dortmund, mostly playing as a right wing-back, but also filling in in a variety of other defensive roles, both in the centre and on the left.

However, it’s also worth noting that Ryerson has, until quite recently it seems, had a truly awful leopard skin patterned haircut…

Julian Ryerson
Julian Ryerson of Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

I mean, we know it’s not the most important thing in the world, but it might just be bad enough to make you question what kind of player you’d be signing here.

Liverpool looking for right-back cover

LFC lost Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer and ended up signing Jeremie Frimpong as a new right-back from Bayer Leverkusen.

Frimpong has ended up occasionally playing further forward, with Bradley becoming the team’s main right-back, while Dominik Szoboszlai has also filled in in that position.

Julian Ryerson applauds the Borussia Dortmund fans
Julian Ryerson applauds the Borussia Dortmund fans (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool players and manager Arne Slot
Arne Slot makes alarming claim about Liverpool’s pre-match preparations this season
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Terms set: Arsenal open to £20-25m transfer deal with PL club
Aston Villa breaking news
Aston Villa make £52m bid to sign ex-Man City attacker with 14 goals this season

That could make someone like Ryerson a useful addition to Arne Slot’s squad as it’s now clear Bradley will be out for the long term.

The Norway international has one goal and ten assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season, so he looks like someone who can make a big impact at both ends of the pitch.

However, as per the David Ornstein post above, it’s also been reported that Liverpool currently don’t look like prioritising a new right-back signing this month, so let’s see if this story really turns into anything more concrete.

More Stories Julian Ryerson

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *