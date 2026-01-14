Report: Liverpool considering signing player with one of the worst haircuts in football

Liverpool transfer target Julian Ryerson's unusual haircut close-up (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a transfer move for Borussia Dortmund right-back Julian Ryerson to cover for the injured Conor Bradley.

The Reds recently lost Bradley to a serious injury in the 0-0 draw away to Arsenal, and it seems that they’re now looking into a possible deal for Ryerson this January, according to Absolut Fussball.

Ryerson has impressed with Dortmund, mostly playing as a right wing-back, but also filling in in a variety of other defensive roles, both in the centre and on the left.

However, it’s also worth noting that Ryerson has, until quite recently it seems, had a truly awful leopard skin patterned haircut…

I mean, we know it’s not the most important thing in the world, but it might just be bad enough to make you question what kind of player you’d be signing here.

Liverpool looking for right-back cover

LFC lost Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer and ended up signing Jeremie Frimpong as a new right-back from Bayer Leverkusen.

Frimpong has ended up occasionally playing further forward, with Bradley becoming the team’s main right-back, while Dominik Szoboszlai has also filled in in that position.

That could make someone like Ryerson a useful addition to Arne Slot’s squad as it’s now clear Bradley will be out for the long term.

The Norway international has one goal and ten assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season, so he looks like someone who can make a big impact at both ends of the pitch.

? Liverpool summer focus expected to be centre-back – no breakthrough on Konate contract + Van Dijk / Gomez expiring in 2027. Right-back recruitment not planned by #LFC this window & Salah staying but situation one to watch at end of season @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/KBbbx4vcwO — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 13, 2026

However, as per the David Ornstein post above, it’s also been reported that Liverpool currently don’t look like prioritising a new right-back signing this month, so let’s see if this story really turns into anything more concrete.