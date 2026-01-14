Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, but they have decided not to move for him in January.

The 25-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he could be signed for a nominal fee this month. Manchester City are interested in securing a signature as well, and they are hoping to sign the player this month. They are ready to make an offer for the defender as per TEAMtalk, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Liverpool gambles on Marc Guehi

This is a huge gamble for Liverpool, choosing not to move for the player this month. They are in desperate need of quality defenders, and the 25-year-old would have been an excellent addition. He was very close to joining Liverpool at the start of the season, but the move collapsed in the end.

There is no doubt that Guehi is one of the best defenders in the league, and he could have been an upgrade on some of Liverpool’s current options.

Reds need Guehi

Joe Gomez has been quite injury-prone, and his performances have been mediocre. On the other hand, Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent at the end of the season. Liverpool needs a quality central defender right now, and the decision to wait until the summer could see them miss out on the Crystal Palace star.

The defender will want to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. Manchester City will be able to provide him with that platform. They might be able to provide him more lucrative contract as well.

The defender is valued at £35 million this month, and Manchester City have the resources to complete the deal. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.