(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has put forward a bold and unconventional solution to the defensive uncertainty building at Anfield, suggesting the Reds should explore a potential swap deal involving Ibrahima Konate and Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

With Virgil van Dijk approaching the latter stages of his career and question marks surrounding Konate’s consistency and long-term future, Liverpool are quietly entering a crucial transition period at centre-back.

Any decision made this summer could define the club’s defensive stability for the next five years.

Stan Collymore proposes Konate–Konsa swap deal

Speaking to BetWright (quotes via The Mirror), Collymore urged Liverpool’s recruitment team to prioritize homegrown talent that offers both reliability and value.

He identified Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi as the ideal candidates to refresh the Liverpool defense.

Collymore’s logic centers on the current financial climate and Konaté’s fluctuating form.

He noted that Aston Villa’s ongoing pressure to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) might force their hand if a substantial offer, or a player-plus-cash deal involving Konaté, were presented.

“Liverpool must identify a replacement for Ibrahima Konate if he leaves, especially because I don’t think Virgil van Dijk will be far behind him.

“I know there’s been talk of Marc Guehi, but I’m looking at someone like Ezri Konsa, who’s probably going to start for England at the World Cup alongside John Stones.

“If I was head of recruitment at Liverpool, I think Konsa and Guehi would both be deals that provide good value for money.

“Aston Villa have PSR issues that they need to address, so if they were to get a big fee for Konsa, they might have to consider it.

“A lot depends on Konate – if he plays like he was last season, then he should be able to attract an elite Champions League club.

“However, if his form continues to be scratchy, there’s no guarantee he’ll move to a club of that calibre. That’s where the likes of Villa or Newcastle could potentially strike a deal with Liverpool.

Comparing Ibrahima Konate and Ezri Konsa

The two defenders offer contrasting profiles that reflect the different directions of their respective careers.

While Konaté is a physical powerhouse known for his recovery speed and aerial dominance, his consistency has come under fire recently.

In contrast, Konsa has evolved into one of the most composed and tactically disciplined center-backs in the Premier League.

Liverpool long-term focus may lie elsewhere

While Collymore has proposed a swap between Konate and Konsa, Liverpool should actually focusing elsewhere.

It has been reported that Tottenham star Micky van de Ven wants a blockbuster move to Liverpool in the summer.

The Reds have been long admirers of the Dutch defender, who has been viewed as the ideal successor for Virgil van Dijk.

If Van de Ven is looking for a move in the summer, the Reds should be all over him.