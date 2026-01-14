Michael Carrick warned about Man United star who "doesn't want to be" at Old Trafford

Michael Carrick during his time as Middlesbrough manager (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s new interim manager Michael Carrick has been advised to let go of Joshua Zirkzee as he doesn’t look like he wants to be at the club.

The Netherlands international has struggled to establish himself since his move to Old Trafford, despite previously impressing as a youngster at Bologna.

Man Utd surely now need to think about making some changes, however, after a poor recent run of form that led to previous manager Ruben Amorim being sacked.

Carrick is now in charge until the end of the season and former Red Devils ace Paul Parker has been discussing what he should do now that he’s taken charge of the squad.

Manchester United’s new interim manager Michael Carrick advised to axe Joshua Zirkzee

Speaking to Utd District, Parker said: “It looks like Zirkzee doesn’t want to be at the club, so I think it’s best for all parties if he leaves.

“There is no point keeping a player who doesn’t want to be playing and I would rather see a young player come through who really wants to play and contribute to the clubs long term success.

“In terms of looking to sell, I think Carrick must look to find the key players who he thinks will be in his immediate plans and play them. I don’t think this is time for him to give everyone a run out.

“I am sure he will know the key players who will be playing week in week out, and with no cup or European football, if Carrick can get a settled side, then let that be the case to keep picking up points and winning games. So find what works and keep it going.”

Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a transfer away

Several clubs have been linked with Zirkzee in recent times, with the 24-year-old likely to have plenty of offers on the table to him.

Everton are one club recently linked with Zirkzee by iNews, while Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that Roma are keen and that he’s approved the potential move.

There doesn’t seem to be a final decision on any of this yet, but it could be a good move for Carrick to offload Zirkzee as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Zirkzee himself looks like he could probably benefit from returning to Serie A after doing well there in the past, with English football looking like a bit too much for him.