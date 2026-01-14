(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain committed to strengthening their midfield in the summer, with four key targets firmly on their radar following the departure of Ruben Amorim.

According to The Sun, the club continue to monitor Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Carlos Baleba (Brighton) and Alex Scott (Bournemouth) but will not pursue any of them in the current January transfer window.

United’s stance remains unchanged, no new midfielder will arrive this month.

The club’s hierarchy wants to wait until a permanent manager is appointed in the summer before making long-term squad decisions.

With interim boss Michael Carrick set to guide the team through the remainder of the season, the club believe it would be counterproductive to commit major funds without clarity over the next head coach’s tactical vision.

Man United are desperate for a midfield rebuild

The need for reinforcements in midfield has become increasingly urgent.

Remarkably, United have signed only two central midfielders in the past seven years, a period marked by inconsistency, imbalanced squads, and constant managerial turnover.

The result is a midfield unit lacking cohesion, creativity, and physical presence.

Casemiro, whose contract expires in June, is widely expected to leave at the end of the season.

Once an elite ball-winner, the Brazilian has struggled with injuries and pace, making midfield regeneration unavoidable.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte, signed in 2024, has failed to meet expectations, struggling heavily with the speed and physical demands of the Premier League. His performances have led to serious internal doubts about his long-term suitability.

United’s current options have struggled

Kobbie Mainoo, viewed as a major part of the club’s future, has not developed as quickly as anticipated.

Some within United believe his limited game time under Amorim has stalled his progress, but the club remain optimistic that a stable environment under a new permanent coach will unlock his potential.

Despite clear urgency, United are choosing patience. With the club still navigating internal restructuring and preparing for a new managerial era, club believe a January deal would be rushed, overpriced, or misaligned with future plans.

Instead, the summer window is expected to see a major midfield overhaul, possibly involving two new signings as part of a midfield rebuild.

