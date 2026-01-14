(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Portuguese International midfielder Ruben Neves.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United have made adding more experience, versatility and creativity in the middle of the park their top priority.

Neves has been linked with a return to the Premier League, and he could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Manchester United. The 28-year-old is valued at £20 million by Manchester United. They have the finances to get the deal across the line.

The player has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Wolves, and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

It is no secret that they need more quality in the middle of the park. Casemiro is past his peak, and Manuel Ugarte has not lived up to expectations. Kobbie Mainoo has not had too many chances to showcase qualities this season. Manchester United need more options, and signing the Portuguese international would be a wise decision.

He is a quality player who will look to make his Mark at Manchester United. Neves knows the league well, and he should be able to settle in quickly.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are interested in signing the Al-Hilal midfielder as well. It will be interesting to see what the player decides. The opportunity to join both clubs will be exciting for him. Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies immediately. They could be a more attractive destination.