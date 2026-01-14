A Manchester United flag is waved from the stands as a flare burns. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liga de Quito midfielder Ederson Castillo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

According to a report from Bolavip, Manchester United are interested in the player and have been closely following his progress. They will face competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 17-year-old Ecuadorian is a promising young player with a bright future, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can win the race for his signature. The report claims that the player is considered the “new Moises Caicedo”.

Man United could use Ederson Castillo

Manchester United could use a player with his skill set. Even though the 17-year-old is unlikely to start for them right away, he could be an important long-term investment for the club. Manchester United could groom him into a future star. They have done well to nurture young layers in the past.

The player is unlikely to cost an absurd amount of money, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done. The report claims that he could cost around €5 million. Manchester United have the financial means to get the deal across the line, and the transfer could look like a bargain in future.

They are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and investing in young talent would be a step in the right direction.

Castillo is a player in demand

However, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keen on the player. They have the resources to get across the line, and they could be an attractive destination for the South American. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He should look to join a club with a clear pathway for his development, and he will need first-team opportunities to continue improving.