Man Utd & Man City transfer battle on the cards for Premier League starlet

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Manuel Ugarte in action for Manchester United against Manchester City
Manuel Ugarte in action for Manchester United against Manchester City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alex Scott has been hugely impressive for Bournemouth this season, and he has attracted the attention of top teams.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in the 22-year-old midfielder. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Alex Scott is unlikely to move in January

The Cherries are unlikely to sanction his departure anytime soon. Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Newcastle have been monitoring his progress. The player has just over two years left on his current contract, and Bournemouth are under no pressure to sell him in January.

Manchester United might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done at the end of the season. They need more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and the 22-year-old would be a solid investment for them. He has shown his quality with the Cherries, and Scott has the tools to develop into a reliable central midfielder in the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham manager Thomas Frank with overlay of mystery player
Tottenham eyeing stunning move for 46-goal striker as Thomas Frank plans statement signing
Man United plot bargain swoop for ‘new Moises Caicedo’ as La Liga giants circle
Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans after the 1-0 win over Chelsea
Arsenal make contact for midfield prodigy, Chelsea & Man United also circling

Scott could fancy a big move

Antoine Semenyo celebrates with Bournemouth teammate Alex Scott
Antoine Semenyo celebrates with Bournemouth teammate Alex Scott (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be exciting for him as well. It would be a huge step up, and he would get to play alongside quality players and fight for trophies.

Manchester City also need more depth in central midfield, and they could offer him an exciting project. Both clubs have the resources to pay a premium for the young midfielder, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Aston Villa and Newcastle could be exciting destinations for the player as well, especially if the two Manchester clubs are unwilling to provide him with regular game time assurances.

More Stories Alex Scott

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *