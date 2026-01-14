Manuel Ugarte in action for Manchester United against Manchester City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alex Scott has been hugely impressive for Bournemouth this season, and he has attracted the attention of top teams.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in the 22-year-old midfielder. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Alex Scott is unlikely to move in January

The Cherries are unlikely to sanction his departure anytime soon. Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Newcastle have been monitoring his progress. The player has just over two years left on his current contract, and Bournemouth are under no pressure to sell him in January.

Manchester United might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done at the end of the season. They need more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and the 22-year-old would be a solid investment for them. He has shown his quality with the Cherries, and Scott has the tools to develop into a reliable central midfielder in the Premier League.

Scott could fancy a big move

The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be exciting for him as well. It would be a huge step up, and he would get to play alongside quality players and fight for trophies.

Manchester City also need more depth in central midfield, and they could offer him an exciting project. Both clubs have the resources to pay a premium for the young midfielder, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Aston Villa and Newcastle could be exciting destinations for the player as well, especially if the two Manchester clubs are unwilling to provide him with regular game time assurances.