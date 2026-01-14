(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Omar Marmoush has been linked with the move away from Manchester City in recent months.

The 26-year-old Egyptian is currently away on AFCON duty with his country, but he has struggled for regular opportunities at the Premier League club. There have been rumours that he could look to leave Manchester City in January, and a report from Haber Sarikirmizi claims that Egyptian attacker has been offered to Galatasaray by Italian agent, George Gardi.

Cagatay Celik claims: “George Gardi has proposed Manchester City’s Egyptian footballer Omar Marmoush to Galatasaray. Aston Villa and Tottenham are interested in Marmoush, whose priority is to stay in England. The Egyptian footballer is only considering leaving Manchester City on loan”.

However, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the player. The 26-year-old wants to continue in England, which will be a major boost for the two English clubs. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming days. Marmoush wants to leave Manchester City on loan, and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa or Tottenham decide to make a move for him.

Aston Villa need more quality in the attacking unit, and Marmoush would be an excellent addition. They are pushing for a place in the top three, and signing a quality attacker in January could help them improve during the second half of the season. On the other hand, Tottenham have not been able to find the back of the net regularly. They need an upgrade on players like Dominic Solanke. The Egyptian would be an excellent acquisition, and Marmoush could solve their goal-scoring problems.

He is capable of operating both centrally and on the flanks. His versatility will be an added bonus.