Tottenham linked with move for 32-goal German wing wizard

Thomas Frank, Tottenham Hotspur Manager speaks to the media during a Press Conference. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi.

The 23-year-old could be on the move, and Tottenham have been alerted to his availability, as per TEAMtalk. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move for the German attacker in the coming days.

Spurs could use Karim Adeyemi

They could use more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and Adeyemi would be the ideal acquisition. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front. Three. He has the pace and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he could prove to be an upgrade on some of Tottenham’s current options.

Spurs need someone who can add explosive pace and trickery on the left flank. The German attacker could be ideal for them. The opportunity to join Spurs will be exciting for him as well.

Meanwhile, the player has also been linked with clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

Adeyemi has done well in Germany

Karim Adeyemi in action for Borussia Dortmund
Karim Adeyemi in action for Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Adeyemi has 32 goals and 22 assists during his time at Dortmund. He is still quite young, and he could improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for Tottenham with the right guidance. It will be interesting to see whether the German outfit is willing to sanction his departure for a reasonable fee.

Meanwhile, Spurs are looking at other attacking targets, and they have made informal checks on Oscar Bobb, Savinho, and Omar Marmoush. They are thought to be interested in Maghnes Akliouche, Yan Diomande and Christos Tzolis as well.

It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

