Radu Dragusin wants to secure a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this month.

AS Roma are interested in securing his signature, and the defender is reportedly putting intense pressure on the North London club to let him leave. According to reports via SportWitness, Tottenham will hold out for a fee of €25 million, and it remains to be seen whether Roma are prepared to pay up for the Romanian.

The 23-year-old has previously shown his quality in Italian football with Genoa, and he wants to return to Serie A. He has struggled for regular opportunities at Tottenham, and he is unlikely to be a starter for them. It makes sense for him to move on and join a club that offers regular opportunities.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to bring a quality replacement this month.

After Dragusin’s departure, they will be left with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Kevin Danso as their central defensive options. It would be wise for them to invest in another central defender, so they can rotate their squad and keep key players fresh.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Romanian will look to get his career back on track with regular football in Italy. He has not been able to live up to the expectations at Tottenham, and he has had his fair share of injury problems as well. The defender is desperate to put the Premier League nightmare behind him and move on quickly.

It does not make sense for Tottenham to hold onto an unhappy player, and it would be ideal for the two clubs to finalise an agreement before the window closes.