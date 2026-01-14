(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Tottenham are exploring another major move in the January transfer window, with the club now linked to one of Europe’s most prolific young strikers, Samu Aghehowa, as Thomas Frank searches for a spark to revive a faltering season.

With Spurs sitting in the bottom half of the table and struggling for goals amid injuries and uncertainty in attack, the next few weeks could define their season.

A decisive move for an elite No.9 would signal that the club still believes European qualification is within reach and that Frank is being backed to force a turnaround.

Tottenham eyeing move for Samu Aghehowa

According to Football.london’s Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold, Spurs are one of several European heavyweights closely monitoring FC Porto’s striking sensation Samu Aghehowa.

The 21-year-old Spanish international has been in imperious form this season, netting 19 goals this season so far across all competitions.

Gold reports that Aghehowa remains high on the list for Spurs’ recruitment chiefs Johan Lange and Fabio Paratici.

While the club invested heavily in Dominic Solanke last summer, the former Bournemouth man’s persistent injury struggles have forced Spurs to reconsider their options.

Mathys Tel’s future at the club remains uncertain, with the young striker eyeing a move away this month.

Aghehowa’s release clause is rumored to be substantial, but with the Lewis family reportedly backing Frank to turn the season around, a formal approach could be on the cards before the deadline.

Samu Aghehowa could be the statement signing Spurs need

Sitting 14th in the Premier League table, Tottenham are in desperate need of a inspiration to reignite their push for European football.

Aghehowa represents exactly the kind of statement signing that could spur both the squad and the fanbase.

A physical powerhouse who combines elite aerial ability with blistering pace, the Porto forward offers a different profile to the often-isolated Richarlison or the injury-prone Solanke.

Aghehowa has already proven he can deliver on the big stage, having shone in the Europa League and earned his first senior caps for Spain.

Since joining Porto, he has scored 46 goals for the club across all competitions in just 70 games.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Porto 70 46 4 Recre Granada 36 18 – Alavés 35 8 1 Granada CF 1 1 –

His arrival would not only solve Spurs’ immediate goalscoring crisis but also secure one of Europe’s most promising talents for the long term.

If Tottenham can pull off this deal, it would signal a clear intent that they are not writing off this season just yet.