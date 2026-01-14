(Photo by YouTube/Fabrizio Romano/Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham made a genuine attempt to sign RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande during the current January transfer window, only to be rebuffed by the German club.

The 19-year-old Ivorian winger has emerged as one of the most coveted talents in Europe this season, attracting attention from the continent’s elite with his electric performances in the Bundesliga.

Tottenham tried to sign Yan Diomande this month

According to Romano, Tottenham tested Leipzig’s resolve with a concrete approach as they looked to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season.

However, the message from the Bundesliga side was emphatic: Yan Diomande is not for sale in January.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed:

“Tottenham already tried in this January window and it was not possible. So there’s going to be plenty of interest in Diomande, one of the most interesting wingers in the market right now. But, for January, Leipzig want to continue with the player.”

Leipzig, who are known for nurturing and selling talent at a premium, are reportedly intent on keeping the winger to ensure they meet their domestic and European objectives this season.

While Spurs were keen to bring him to North London immediately to aid their push for a strong finish to the season, they were forced to concede that a mid-season deal is off the table.

Summer could be different

While Tottenham’s immediate pursuit has hit a wall, the race for Diomande’s signature is expected to explode once the summer window opens.

Romano noted that the competition will be fierce, stating, “The message from Leipzig is that Diomande will not leave the club in the January window. They want to keep the player.

Eventually in the summer it’s going to be a different story, because Man Utd, PSG and Bayern Munich are sending their people to follow him.”

Diomande has been described as “one of the most interesting wingers in the market right now,” thanks to his blistering pace and technical ability on the ball.

With heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain circling, Spurs will likely face a much tougher battle to secure him in July than they would have in January.

Leipzig are said to value him close to €100m, with with the clear message that €60–70m will not be enough to land the young sensation.

Yan Diomande’s impact at RB Leipzig

The 19-year-old has already made 17 appearances this season, contributing 7 goals and 4 assists across all competitions.

His combination of pace, dribbling, and technical skill has earned him recognition as one of the Bundesliga’s most promising attacking talents.

Club Appearances Goals Assists RB Leipzig 17 7 4

Yan Diomande’s stats for RB Leipzig across all competitions

Adding a player of Diomande’s quality would have given Tottenham a significant boost in creativity and direct attacking threat, but they now must wait until the summer to challenge for one of Europe’s brightest young stars.