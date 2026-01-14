Lucas Paqueta reacts during West Ham's game vs Wolves (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the West Ham United board has warned Lucas Paqueta that he risks a fine if he refuses to train or play for the club.

There is major uncertainty over Paqueta’s West Ham future at the moment, with the Brazil international possibly heading out of the London Stadium this January.

This has been a difficult season for West Ham, so losing a key player like Paqueta seems far from ideal, though at the same time some fans might welcome the sale as he’s not been at his best for some time.

See below as journalist Renan Moura has linked Paqueta with a return to Brazil with Flamengo, as well as with a surprise possible move to Chelsea…

Apurei que o Flamengo já fez uma primeira investida junto ao West Ham por Lucas Paquetá, mas o clube inglês rejeitou a oferta. O Rubro-Negro deve apresentar novos valores para ter o jogador na Gávea ainda em 2026 e pode atingir a casa de 40 milhões de euros para isso. O Chelsea… pic.twitter.com/mBp8pHx8I8 — Renan Moura (@renanmoura1989) January 12, 2026

West Ham’s strong message to Lucas Paqueta

It remains to be seen how far Paqueta will go to force his way out of West Ham, but it seems the club have responded to claims about him possibly refusing to play for them.

Speaking to Hammers News, a top spokesman for the West Ham ownership said: “We don’t know whether he has refused to play yet.

“But he will be fined if he refuses to train and play.”

This is clearly something Paqueta will have to take seriously or there’ll be a big punishment in store for him.

Still, it also seems likely that we’re seeing the last of the 28-year-old at the London Stadium as speculation continues to hot up over a possible exit this January.

WHUFC are in serious trouble with a likely battle for their lives to avoid relegation, so some ins and outs to refresh the squad this month could be sensible business.