"I would go absolutely ballistic" - Gyokeres snaps at Arsenal teammate, but was it justified?

Viktor Gyokeres' angry reaction to Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres scored a much-needed goal in last night’s 3-2 win away to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

This saw the Sweden international end his recent goal drought, which stretched back to the 1-0 win over Everton last month.

It’s been a difficult season for Gyokeres in general, as he’s scored only eight goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal.

This is some drop-off from the incredible numbers Gyokeres produced at former club Sporting Lisbon, where he netted a stunning 97 goals in just 102 games across two seasons.

Gyokeres ended up scoring against Chelsea, but initially reacted with anger when Bukayo Saka didn’t cross to him when he was in a good position.

Viktor Gyokeres shows anger at Bukayo Saka – and pundits back up the Arsenal striker

Watch below as pundits discussed Gyokeres’ goal at Stamford Bridge and also highlighted how he initially looked really annoyed when Saka decided not to cross to him…

Viktor Gyökeres' reaction after not receiving the ball from Bukayo Saka in the build-up to his goal ? pic.twitter.com/2C9teFNlFt — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 14, 2026

Gyokeres was in a good position and could surely have scored from a quicker Saka pass, though he opted instead to wait and play in Ben White, whose cross was eventually stabbed home.

The 27-year-old even seemed to snub Saka during the goal celebrations, shoving the England international out of the way to point to White instead as a thank-you for the assist that his other teammate wouldn’t give him…

Gyökeres pushing Saka away like ‘nah bro you don’t pass to me anyway’. ?

pic.twitter.com/iZsbXOPLlM — Gyokeres Barber ??? (@GyokeresOoc) January 15, 2026

“Rightly so, he gets upset that ball doesn’t get there,” pundit Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink said on Sky Sports afterwards. “I would go absolutely ballistic.”

Are Arsenal playing to Viktor Gyokeres’ strengths?

At times this season it’s looked like Gyokeres has really struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League, but are Arsenal also to blame?

See below as Jamie Redknapp also analysed Gyokeres’ game and how he’s perhaps struggling due to the different kind of service he’s getting at the Emirates Stadium…

Jamie Redknapp thinks Arsenal's wingers might be hindering Viktor Gyokeres' output ? pic.twitter.com/r2Zp4RNH8k — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 14, 2026

Sporting often played with wing-backs, meaning a lot of their attacking threat came from crosses and more direct play than Arsenal tend to use.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners can fix this or if Mikel Arteta ultimately ends up reverting to using Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus as his first choice centre-forward at some point this season.