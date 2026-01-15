Andrea Berta, Sporting Director of Arsenal, looks on from the stands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are very interested in signing the Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the 20-year-old central defender is on the radar of Arsenal’s Sporting Director Andrea Berta, and Arsenal are now genuine contenders to sign the player.

They are huge fans of the French defender, and they are keeping close tabs on his progress.

Jeremy Jacquet is in demand

Jacquet is currently one of the most wanted young talents in European football, and Rennes want to keep him at the club until the end of the season. It seems that Arsenal are now laying the groundwork for a future transfer. It will be interesting to see if they decide to sign the player in the summer. They are well-stocked in the defensive unit, and they have multiple quality players in that area of the pitch. The 20-year-old defender will not want to sit on the bench at Arsenal, and they will need to offer him a prominent role in order to convince him to join.

He is on the radar of several top clubs, and he could have his pick of elite teams in the summer. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Jacquet needs regular game time

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them will be exciting for any young defender. However, the Frenchman should seek assurances of gametime before choosing his next team.

The report claims that Ben White could be on his way out of the club. At the end of the season, the 20-year-old could be his replacement. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in the young defender, and Rennes are hoping for a bidding war in the summer.