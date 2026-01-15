Aston Villa now prefer £54m striker over Tammy Abraham

Unai Emery wants a new striker at Aston Villa. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have taken a decisive step towards signing Fiorentina star Moise Kean, identifying the prolific Italian striker as their preferred replacement for AS Roma-bound Donyell Malen, according to Calciomercato.



With Malen having already reached an agreement with Roma, Unai Emery and the Villa hierarchy have moved swiftly to secure a new attacking focal point before the January window closes.

Kean, still just 25, is enjoying the peak years of his career and comes off a spectacular last season in which he scored 25 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions.

His resurgence has re-established him as one of Serie A’s most dangerous forwards, blending explosive pace and clinical finishing.

Aston Villa make firm push for Malen’s successor

The Italian international signed a new contract in August, tying him to Fiorentina until 2029, but crucially, his deal includes a €62 million (£54m) release clause.

With interest in strikers expected to define the January market, Kean’s situation has quickly become one to watch.

Aston Villa have already made a “decisive” concrete approach, signalling their intention to activate talks with Fiorentina and the player’s representatives.

Villa believe Kean could slot in immediately as a dependable centre-forward, whether starting alongside or rotating with Ollie Watkins.

With the club competing in the Premier League, domestic cups, and Europe, Emery has stressed the need for greater attacking depth.

Unai Emery wants attacking additions at Villa Park

Kean is not the only name being considered. Villa remain interested in Tammy Abraham, who previously enjoyed a phenomenal loan spell at Villa Park in 2018–19, scoring 26 goals and helping the club earn promotion.

With Abraham currently on loan at Beşiktaş from Roma, his future is uncertain but Villa are keeping the door open.

Still, Kean is viewed as the most ready-made solution. His form, age profile, and release clause make him an appealing target for a club with Champions League ambitions.

Emery is pushing Villa into the Premier League’s elite, and the need for multiple high-level forwards is clear. Watkins has started most matches, but the lack of reliable backup has become evident.

