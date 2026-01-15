€100m bid prepared: Man United braced for Bayern transfer offer for star player

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with Bayern Munich (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing to pay as much as €100m for the ambitious potential transfer of Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been a star performer for Man Utd for many years now, proving himself to be by far the most successful signing the club has made in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Earlier today, a report from BBC Sport suggested that Fernandes would consider his future at the end of this season, with the 31-year-old’s preference being to stay in Europe.

Fernandes is now also being linked with Bayern Munich by Fichajes, who state that the Bundesliga giants could launch a big-money move for the former Sporting Lisbon man.

Bruno Fernandes has earned a chance to star for a big club like Bayern Munich

After so many years of giving his best but ultimately under-achieving at United, Fernandes surely deserves a shot at playing for an elite club like Bayern.

It would be intriguing to see what Fernandes could do alongside other star players like Harry Kane and Michael Olise, considering how well he’s managed to perform despite playing alongside flops like Antony and Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford.

Players like Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay have improved since leaving United to join other big clubs, and Fernandes could surely achieve something similar at the Allianz Arena.

Man United to rebuild their midfield

United, meanwhile, would also surely do well to cash in on Fernandes for that kind of money while they still can.

Fernandes is not getting any younger, so it could soon be time for the club to rebuild their midfield with young talents from elsewhere.

Banking as much as €100m from Fernandes would help MUFC a lot, and allow for a new era for the team, even if it would of course be difficult to replace a modern great.