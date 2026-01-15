Report: Man United star to assess situation again after recently rejecting one transfer offer

Bruno Fernandes reacts during Man United's draw at home to West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes will reportedly reassess his future in the summer transfer window after turning down a move last year.

The Portugal international is not expected to look for a move away from Man Utd this January, but his plan remains to think things through again at the end of the season.

That’s according to a report from BBC Sport, which states that Fernandes would likely look to stay in Europe if he were to leave Old Trafford.

This is despite the report also stating that Fernandes previously had an offer to move to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, which he turned down.

Is it time for Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United to part ways?

There’s no doubt that Fernandes has been one of United’s best players of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but it may be that the time is coming for their story to end.

The 31-year-old continues to play an important role for the Red Devils, but if he’s not entirely sure about his commitment to the project then it might be wise to cash in while they still can.

MUFC will need to rebuild around younger midfielders at some point, so it could be the best for everyone if this is Fernandes’ final season.

At the same time, many fans will be worried about how easy it would be to replace such an influential player.

Bruno Fernandes’ stats at Manchester United

Fernandes has five goals and eight assists in 18 Premier League games so far this season, despite the team struggling as a whole.

In total, the former Sporting Lisbon man has scored 103 goals in 310 appearances for United, finishing the season as their top scorer on three separate occasions.

From Fernandes’ perspective, it makes sense that he remains keen to stay in Europe as he may feel he’s under-achieved in terms of winning trophies during his time in Manchester.