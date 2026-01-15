Manchester United and Chelsea could do a swap deal this summer (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ruben Neves has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent months, and Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to sign him.

The 28-year-old is seeking a move away from Al-Hilal, and he is on the radar of Manchester United as well. According to a report from TEAMtalk, the player has been presented to Chelsea, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to sign him.

Ruben Neves would be ideal for Chelsea

The Portuguese international has extensive Premier League experience, and he could prove an excellent addition to Chelsea. The Blues have two excellent midfielders, but they need more depth in the side. Neves could complement the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. He will add creativity and control from the deep. He is exceptional at long-range shooting, and he could add a new dimension to the Chelsea attack as well.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and the opportunity to join them will be tempting for the Portuguese international. The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and this is the right time for him to return to the Premier League and compete at the highest level.

Can the Blues sign Neves?

Apart from his qualities as a midfielder, his leadership skills could prove to be invaluable for Chelsea as well. He is likely to be available for a reasonable fee. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park as well, and it will be interesting to see if they can beat Chelsea to his signature. Whoever ends up signing him will have a star on their hands.